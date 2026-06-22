Police works out theft case, 2 held

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 21: Police here today worked out a theft case registered at Police Station Ramgarh and arrested two accused persons, including receiver of the stolen property and the stolen property was also recovered.

On June 16, 2026, a written complaint was lodged at Police Station Ramgarh by one Subash Chander, son of Nasseb Chand, resident of Khour Salarian, tehsil Ramgarh along with three others regarding theft of water pumps from their agricultural fields by some unknown persons.

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Acting upon the complaint, a case in FIR No. 37/2026 U/S 303(2) BNS was registered at Police Station Ramgarh and investigation started.

During investigation, cops from Police Station Ramgarh apprehended the accused Balbir Singh, son of Kimat Singh, resident of Village Karyal Khojipur, tehsil Bishnah who upon sustained questioning confessed his involvement in the crime.

Based on his disclosure, cops further arrested Shiv Dayal, son of Sansar Chand, resident of Sangwal, tehsil Vijaypur who was the receiver of the stolen property.

Subsequently, the stolen water pumps were recovered from the residence of accused Shiv Dayal. The car bearing registration number JK02BC-3327 used in the commission of the crime was also seized. Investigation in the case was going on.