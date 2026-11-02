Police traces missing minor from Billawar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 1: The Police here today recovered a 17-year-old girl from Billawar.

According to Police, a written complaint was received at Police Station Batote on October 29, 2026, regarding the disappearance of the complainant's minor daughter, who was reportedly missing since October 23.

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Taking prompt action, Police Station Batote registered FIR No. 83/2026 under Section 137(2) of BNS and constituted a special Police team to trace the missing girl.

Following sustained investigation, coordinated efforts and field-level action, cops successfully traced and recovered the minor girl along with her female friend from Billawar, in Kathua district.

After completing all necessary legal formalities, the girl was safely handed over to her parents.