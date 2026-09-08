Police Sub-Inspector Booked Under NDPS Act After Medical Test Confirms Drug Consumption In Kathua

Kathua, Sept 8 : A Police Sub-Inspector posted at a police station in Kathua district has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after allegedly being found under the influence of an intoxicating substance on the premises of the police station.

According to official details of the case, PSI Amjid Khan (GEC No. 245791) was allegedly observed displaying behaviour that raised suspicion of substance consumption. Following the incident, he was taken for a medical examination at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Hiranagar.

During the medical examination, a drug-testing kit was reportedly used to determine whether the officer had consumed any prohibited substance.

Advertisement

Officials said the medical test indicated the consumption of a narcotic/contraband substance, following which legal proceedings were initiated against the police official.

Subsequently, FIR No. 97/2026 was registered at the concerned police station under Sections 8 and 27 of the NDPS Act.

The investigation into the matter has been assigned to PSI Rajat Jasrotia (No. 196315/EXJ), officials said.

The case is now under investigation, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged consumption of the intoxicating substance. (KNC)