Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today said her worst fears had been confirmed after police stopped her from visiting Sheshnag Lake in Anantnag district, where she had sought to inspect alleged excavation and construction work involving heavy machinery near the ecologically fragile glacial lake.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Mufti was accompanied by party legislators Waheed Para and Syed Muntazir Mehdi. The three had set out towards the lake along the Amarnath pilgrimage route and attempted to trek from Chandanwari before police stopped them.

"My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag. The questions surrounding construction in this fragile glacial ecosystem are only growing louder," Mufti said in a post on X.

She expressed concern over reports that bulldozers and excavators had been taken to the area, alleging that excavation was under way close to the Amarnath cave shrine.

"The information we are receiving about what is happening there in Sheshnag is very terrifying. They have taken huge machines and huge bulldozers to Sheshnag, which is a few kilometres away from the Amarnath Ji cave, and excavation is taking place there," she said.

Mufti accused authorities of using development and the annual Hindu pilgrimage as a pretext to alter the Himalayan landscape, drawing parallels with environmental damage in Uttarakhand. "You ruined the situation in Uttarakhand as well. Here we have nothing else than these lakes and mountains," she said.

She appealed to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and review the project plans, warning that construction could threaten the region's glaciers, forests and mountains.

Mufti also described Sheshnag Lake as an important site in Hindu tradition and said the Amarnath pilgrimage had long represented Kashmir's tradition of communal harmony.