Police solves Qazigund hit-and-run case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Police today solved a hit-and-run case registered at Police Station Qazigund in Kulgam district and identified the vehicle and driver involved in the accident.

A police spokesperson said the accident took place on 7th November near Ujroo Crossing, leaving Zubair Ahmad Kasana injured. He was initially taken to Sub-District Hospital Dooru and later referred to Government Medical College Anantnag for further treatment, the spokesperson said.

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"During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the accident site and adjoining areas and collected other reliable inputs, which helped identify the vehicle as an Alto bearing registration number JK03Q-6933," he said.

The driver was identified as Tariq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Akingam, Banpora Achabal, and was booked under relevant provisions of law, the spokesperson said.