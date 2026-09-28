Police solves Pattan theft case, arrests two

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Police today solved a theft case registered at Police Station Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district with the recovery of stolen copper utensils and the arrest of two accused persons, while a juvenile offender has also been apprehended.

A police spokesperson said FIR No. 186/2026 was registered on August 6 in connection with the theft of copper utensils from the shop of Shakeel Ahmad Malik, a resident of Singhpura, at Hyderbeigh Market.

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According to the spokesperson, unknown thieves broke through the wall of the shop during the intervening night of Aug 5 and 6 and fled with a substantial quantity of copper utensils.

The spokesperson said police pursued technical and human leads and questioned several suspects during the investigation. "One suspect subsequently disclosed his alleged involvement in the theft along with his accomplices, following which the stolen property was recovered based on his disclosure and identification," he said.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of a juvenile and arrest of two accused persons identified as Showket Hussain Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Kakerpora, and Nazir Ahmad Dar, son of Assadullah Dar of Chainabal, the spokesperson said.