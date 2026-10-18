Police seizes tippers for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: Police have seized two tippers allegedly involved in illegal mining at Hatiwara in Awantipora and registered a case in connection with the activity, officials said today.

A police team from Awantipora police station seized the vehicles during patrolling in the area under the supervision of Station House Officer Inspector Abdul Rashid, police said.

Advertisement

Accordingly, FIR No. 237/2026 has been registered at Police Station Awantipora under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the action was part of its ongoing drive against illegal mining, adding that efforts were being continued to prevent the unlawful extraction of natural resources and take legal action against those involved.