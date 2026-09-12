Police seizes nearly 180 vehicles in traffic drives

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Police in Baramulla and Shopian districts today intensified traffic enforcement drives across the two districts, seizing nearly 180 vehicles for various violations.

A police spokesperson said In Baramulla, more than 50 two-wheelers were seized during a district-wide drive against traffic violations.

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The spokesperson said In Shopian, around 128 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were seized, while hundreds of violators were challaned for offences including rash and negligent driving, driving without valid documents, triple riding, riding without helmets and failure to wear seat belts. “Strict enforcement will continue against traffic violations, particularly those that pose a threat to the safety of riders, passengers and other road users,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said special naka points and mobile checking teams were deployed at key locations in Shopian to verify documents and take immediate action against violators.

Police urged motorists, particularly youth, to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts, avoid overspeeding and carry valid vehicle and driving documents, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the drives were aimed at preventing road accidents and promoting safer and more responsible road behaviour across both districts.