Police seizes 50 quarters of JK Whisky, arrests one

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 22: Continuing its efforts to discourage the trade and transportation of illicit liquor, Kathua police arrested one bootlegger and recovered 50 quarters of JK Excise Whisky 180 ml each from his possession on the Maroli road in the jurisdiction of Police Station, (PS) Kathua.

Police said on Monday its team led by in charge Police Post (PP), Hatli under the supervision of Additional SP Kathua, DySP Headquarters Kathua and SHO PS Kathua established a special naka at Maroli road area for checking. During checking, the police team apprehended one person namely Bhukao Ram (Jeet Lehray) @Tara Chand, son of Daya Ram of Kotgarh Chhattisgarh presently at Hatli Morh Kathua.

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During his checking, 50 quarters of JK Whisky 180 ml each have been recovered which he has kept in his possession in order to gain illegitimate profit. In this regard a case FIR No. 474/2026 U/S 48(a)(f)/ Excise Act stands registered at PS Kathua while further investigation is going on.