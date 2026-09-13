Police seizes 3 vehicles loaded with 21 bovines

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 12: In a significant action against the illegal transportation of bovine animals, Rajouri Police rescued 21 bovine animals and seized three vehicles during naka at different locations in the district.

The operation was carried out by police teams of Police Station Rajouri, led by SHO Rajouri Insp Imran Khan. During the checking, three vehicles were intercepted and found involved in the transportation of bovine animals without valid permission. At Kheora crossing, the police party intercepted two Tata Mahindra vehicles bearing registration numbers JK11A-4046 and JK11F-1660. During checking, 11 bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicles and being transported towards Poonch District without valid permission.

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The persons involved were identified as Mohd Salam, son of Mohd Shabir and Mohd Shakeel, son of Mohd Shabir, both residents of Palma, Rajouri.

In this connection, FIRs No. 477/2026 and 478/2026 have been registered at Police Station Rajouri, and investigation has been taken up.

In another action, during naka at Loorkote, the police party intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK11G-2894. On checking, 10 bovine animals were found being transported without valid permission. The driver, identified as Mohd Taj, son of Mohd Shafi, resident of Prat, Tehsil Sunderbani, was apprehended by the police. Accordingly, FIR No. 476/2026 has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.