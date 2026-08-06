Police seizes 26 vehicles for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Police today seized 26 vehicles, confiscated illegally dumped minerals and imposed a fine of nearly Rs. 74,000 during separate operations against illegal mining in the Baramulla, Ganderbal and Shopian districts.

A police spokesperson said police seized two vehicles-a dumper and a tipper-during checking at Babateng in Baramulla for allegedly transporting illegally extracted minerals without valid authorization. Legal action under the MMDR Act has been initiated, he said.

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In a separate operation at Babagund, Pattan, police, along with officials of the Geology and Mining Department, acted on specific information about the illegal extraction and dumping of minerals, the spokesperson said. He said illegally dumped boulders and gravel were seized, while the Geology and Mining Department imposed a fine of Rs.73,693 on two local residents under the MMDR Act.

In Ganderbal, police seized 19 vehicles, including three tippers, 15 tractors and a JCB, for their involvement in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, the spokesperson said. The vehicles were handed over to the Geology and Mining Department, which imposed penalties under the relevant legal provisions.

The spokesperson said police also seized five vehicles in separate operations in Shopian, including four tractors and a tipper, for allegedly transporting or extracting minerals without valid permission or royalty documents. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.