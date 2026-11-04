Police seizes 2 machines for illegal mining
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 3: The Police today seized two machines used for illegal stone extraction in the SK Bala area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir. A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Post Ajas, accompanied by...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Nov 3: The Police today seized two machines used for illegal stone extraction in the SK Bala area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.
A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Post Ajas, accompanied by officials of the Mining Department, raided the location at around 2 a.m. following specific information about illegal mining.
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Both machines were seized under relevant provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, while a fine of Rs 45,050 was also imposed in connection with the activity, the spokesperson said.