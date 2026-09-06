Police seize oil tanker

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: Police in Sopore today seized an oil tanker carrying around 5,000 litres of petrol allegedly meant for unauthorised sale and arrested its driver, officials said today.

The tanker, bearing registration number JK04G-0068, was intercepted during naka checking at Iqbal Market in the jurisdiction of the Police Post Bus Stand.

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During the checking, police found approximately 5,000 litres of petrol in the tanker.

The driver, Bilal Ahmad Malla, son of Bashir Ahmad Malla of Markundal, Sumbal, allegedly failed to produce valid documents or lawful authorisation for possession and transportation of the petroleum product.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the petrol was prima facie intended for unauthorised sale for wrongful gain.

A case has been registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

Malla has been arrested, while the tanker and petrol have been seized, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the petrol and identify other linkages, if any, in its alleged illegal transportation and proposed sale.