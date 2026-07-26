Police seize machinery used for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: Police in Shopian today seized an LNT machine, a JCB and two dumpers allegedly involved in illegal mining during a crackdown in the Turkwangam area of the district.

Police said the vehicles were intercepted by a team from Police Post Turkwangam during routine patrolling while they were allegedly extracting and transporting minerals without valid royalty documents.

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An FIR (No. 95/2026) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Zainapora, and an investigation has been initiated.