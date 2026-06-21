Police seize JCBs, dumpers in crackdown on illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Police today seized eight JCB machines and five dumpers in separate operations against illegal mining in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

A police spokesperson said that in Pulwama, police seized a JCB machine and a dumper found involved in the unauthorized extraction and transportation of minerals in the Wasoora area. “During the operation, a JCB bearing chassis number HAR3DXSSC02603614 and a dumper bearing registration number JK19A-6998 were found engaged in illegal sand extraction and were seized on the spot,” he said.

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A case under FIR No. 79/2026 has been registered at Police Station Litter and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain all facts and circumstances related to the case, the spokesperson said.

In a separate operation in Shopian, acting on specific information about illegal mining activities near the Turkwangam Nallah, a police team from Police Station Zainapora seized seven JCB machines and four dumpers involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without valid royalty documents, the spokesperson said.

An FIR, numbered 84/2026, has been registered at Police Station Zainapora under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up, the spokesperson added.