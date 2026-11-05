Police Seize Heroin-Like Substance On NH-44 In Kulgam, Three Including Woman Held

Srinagar, Nov 5: In a major action against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police on Thursday recovered heroin-like substance during naka checking on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and apprehended three persons, including a woman.

The police said a naka was laid near the North Portal of Navyug Tunnel on NH-44. During checking, a vehicle bearing registration number PB-01-B-2046, which was on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar, was stopped for search.

On search of the vehicle and its occupants, police recovered around 7 grams of heroin-like contraband substance.

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The three persons travelling in the vehicle, including a husband-wife duo and the driver, were taken into custody on the spot. They have been identified as Mehreen alias Anna Aaqib Ganai, wife of Aaqib Shafi Ganai, daughter of Majid Shafi Malla, resident of Panthachowk Srinagar, Aaqib Shafi Ganai, son of Mohd Shafi Ganai, resident of Panthachowk Srinagar, and Zubair Ahmed Sofi, son of Mohd Rafiq Sofi, resident of Buchpora Srinagar.

Preliminary verification revealed that Aaqib Shafi Ganai is already involved in two previous cases registered under the NDPS Act.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 271/2026 under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the concerned police station and investigation has been taken up.

Police said further investigation is underway to find out the source of the recovered contraband, its intended destination, and the forward and backward linkages of the drug trafficking network.

Kulgam Police said it remains committed to its sustained campaign against drug trafficking and will take stringent action against those involved in the illicit drug trade. The public has been urged to cooperate with police and share information about drug-related activities to help build a drug-free society.(GNS)