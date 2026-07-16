Police searches houses of natives living in PoJK

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Police today conducted search operations at houses linked to J&K natives living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoJK) and associated premises in Bagna Bijhama village of Uri as part of preventive security measures in Baramulla district.

A Police spokesman said the searches were carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures at residential houses of Pakistan-based individuals, their family members and other closely associated premises.

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No incriminating material was recovered during the operation, police said.

The searches, according to police, were part of ongoing efforts to prevent unlawful activities, maintain public order and strengthen security in the district.