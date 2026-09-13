Police searches at 20 locations in Waghama

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Police in Anantnag district on Saturday launched a major anti-narcotics operation across 20 locations in Waghama, identified as a drug hotspot in the district, picking up 13 suspected drug peddlers for questioning and further legal action.

The coordinated Narco CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) was aimed at identifying and dismantling the local network involved in drug trafficking and disrupting the supply chain at its source, police said.

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"During the coordinated operation, 13 narco peddlers were picked up for questioning and further legal action," police said.

The operation is part of the police's intensified crackdown on narcotics and reflects its zero-tolerance approach towards drug peddling, officials said.

Police said sustained and intelligence-based operations would continue against individuals and networks involved in the illegal drug trade to prevent the spread of narcotics and protect the youth.

The police said such operations would be intensified further as part of efforts to realise the goal of a "Drug-Free Anantnag."