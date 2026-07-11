Police search Overseas Passport holders

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: Police today conducted coordinated searches at the residences of Jammu and Kashmir National Overseas Passport holders (JKNOPs), their family members and close associates in several areas of Baramulla district as part of efforts to maintain peace and strengthen security.

A spokesperson said the searches were carried out in the jurisdictions of Police Station Kreeri, Police Station Boniyar, Police Post Kamalkote and Police Station Kunzer.

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According to the spokesperson, the searches were conducted "as part of sustained efforts to maintain peace, strengthen security, and curb activities inimical to public order."

The objective of the operation was to "gather intelligence, ascertain any recent developments, identify possible communication or links with handlers from across the border," collect evidence relevant to ongoing investigations, and prevent any attempt "to revive or facilitate unlawful or anti-national activities," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the searches were conducted "in accordance with the provisions of law" under the supervision of Executive Magistrates and in the presence of independent witnesses, ensuring "due legal procedure and transparency throughout the operation."

During the operation in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, "a few electronic devices, including mobile phones," were seized for technical examination and forensic analysis, the spokesperson said.