Jammu, July 23: In a swift and well-coordinated rescue operation, Jammu Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday successfully rescued two persons who were stranded in the River Tawi near Prambli, Phallian Mandal, following a sudden rise in the water level.

The rescued persons have been identified as Farman Ali, 25, a resident of Allora, and Farooq Ahmed, 28, a resident of Sohanjana.

According to a police official, both had gone to the area in the morning along with their cattle for grazing near the river when the water level suddenly increased, leaving them trapped in the middle of the river.

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He said that after receiving the information, Police Post Phallian Mandal immediately alerted the SDRF through PCR Jammu.

Acting promptly, SDPO City South, the In-charge of Police Post Phallian Mandal, police personnel, and the SDRF team rushed to the spot and launched a coordinated rescue operation.

After sustained and meticulous efforts, both individuals were rescued safely without any injuries and were subsequently handed over to their family members.

Jammu Police commended the prompt response and coordinated efforts of all teams involved, which ensured the safe rescue of the stranded persons. The situation remains normal.