Police, SDRF rescue 5 people trapped in Basantar river

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 5: Five people were rescued with the help of the police and SDRF jawans after getting trapped in the middle of the Basantar river in Samba on Sunday due to a sudden surge in the water current.

According to reports, five members of a migrant labourers' family were crossing the river to collect firewood when the water flow suddenly intensified. Trapped in the middle of the river, they took refuge on a small islet and began calling for help.

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A team from the Samba Police Station, led by the Station House Officer (SHO), arrived at the spot. In the meanwhile, Additional SP Samba, Garu Ram and other senior officers reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

Observing the strong current, SDRF personnel were summoned. All five individuals were safely rescued during an operation that lasted approximately one and-a-half hours.

Following the rescue, all five individuals were taken to the Government District Hospital in Samba for medical examination and necessary treatment before being sent home. The rescued individuals have been identified as Sunny Kumar (17), son of Abhimanyu), Sajan Kumar (12), son of Sitaram), Sitaram (60), son of Jugal Ram, Sita Devi (50), wife of Sitaram, and Vikram Kumar (18), son of Bishan Ram. All are natives of Bihar and currently reside in SIDCO Phase-1, Samba district. Notably, the district administration had issued a warning just a few days earlier, advising people to stay away from rivers and streams.