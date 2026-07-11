Police Say Notorious Drug Peddler Sent To Jail, Four Others Arrested With Narcotics In J&K

Jammu, Jul 11: An alleged drug peddler was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in Udhampur district, while four more were arrested after they were caught with narcotic substances at different places in Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar alias "Sanju", a resident of Phalata village, was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

He said the detention order was issued by the competent authority against the "notorious peddler" and was executed on Friday. Kumar has been lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah in Doda.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Ghagwal, was arrested along with 1.720 kg poppy straw while he was moving on a two-wheeler near his house in Samba district, the spokesperson said.

Another alleged drug peddler, Yogeshwar Singh, was apprehended after 10.14 grams of heroin was recovered during a search of his car in Vijaypur area of Samba, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the peddler was moving from his Bagoona village to a location nearby. The car has also been seized.

In Kathua district, police nabbed alleged drug peddler Sandeep Kumar after seizing five grams of heroin from his vehicle at Hatli Morh in Kathua district.

Police said they also also arrested Naim Naseer alias Raja near Bhella bridge in Rajouri district and recovered 2.63 grams of heroin from him.

All the four arrested individuals were booked under the NDPS Act, the spokesperson said. (Agencies)