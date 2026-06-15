Police Return Lost Bag With Cash, Documents To Vaishno Devi Pilgrim In J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU, Jun 15: The Security Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday traced and returned a lost bag containing Rs 72,220 and some important documents to a pilgrim visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, an official said.

Vipin Sonkar had reported the loss of his bag, suspected to have been misplaced at either Katra or Sanjichhat Helipad, a police spokesman said.

Acting promptly, police personnel launched a search and traced the unattended bag at Sanjichhat Helipad.

Advertisement

After verifying the contents and ownership, the bag was handed over to the pilgrim on proper documentation, the spokesman said, adding Sonkar thanked the police for their swift response and sincere efforts. (Agencies)