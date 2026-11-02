Police rescues 12 bovine animals

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 1: In a continued drive against illegal transportation of bovine animals, Surankote Police registered three separate FIRs after intercepting three vehicles during naka and rescued 12 cattle.

Official sources said that during naka last night the police intercepted two Tata Mobile vehicles bearing registration numbers JK12C-1916 and JK12C-0701 in Surankote area. Upon checking, a total of 10 bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicles. The drivers were found transporting the animals without obtaining the requisite permission from the District Magistrate.

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Accordingly, FIR Nos. 353/2026 and 354/2026 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, were registered at Police Station Surankote.

Similarly, another Tata Mobile vehicle bearing registration number JK12D-3404 was intercepted during checking. Upon checking, two bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicle, which were also being transported without the requisite permission from the District Magistrate. In this connection, a case FIR No. 355/2026 under Section 223 BNS, was registered at Police Station Surankote. Investigation in all three cases has been taken up.