Kathua, Jul 24: In a swift and well-coordinated rescue operation, Kathua police under the overall supervision of SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued two persons who were stranded in River Bhini following a sudden rise in the water level.

Officials said that both persons had gone near the river in the morning when the water level suddenly rose, leaving them trapped in the middle of the river.

On receiving the information, a police team from PS Billawar, led by SHO PS Billawar Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, under the close supervision of SP Ops. Upper Kathua Prithpal Singh and SDPO Billawar Neeraj Padyar, along with the SDRF team, immediately rushed to the spot.

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After sustained and meticulous efforts, both individuals were rescued safely without any injuries and were subsequently handed over to their family members, officials said.

Kathua police commended the prompt response and coordinated efforts of all teams involved, which ensured the safe rescue of the stranded persons.

The police appealed to the public to remain cautious and avoid venturing near rivers and nallahs during inclement weather.