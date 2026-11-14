Police releases posters of 3 terrorists, announces reward

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Following killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in upper reaches of Dachhan, Kishtwar police today released posters of three terrorists and announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

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The wanted terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir, Riaz Ahmed alias Hazari and Mudassir Hussain.

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The announcement comes after the bodies of missing SPOs Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar were recovered yesterday morning in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district.

Police have appealed to the general public to share any information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted terrorists on 9797900958 or 1995357494.

Police have assured that the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential.