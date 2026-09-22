Police recovers stolen property worth over Rs 43 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 21: Police Station Udhampur claimed to have successfully recovered stolen property worth Rs 43, 15,351/- over the past three months.

According to Police, out of the total stolen property valued at Rs 45,33,351/- registered across various theft and crime cases in PS Udhampur over the last three months, recoveries worth Rs 43,15,351/- were affected.

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Sharing the category-wise details of the recovered properties, Police said that the stolen property valued at Rs 21,35,000/- with a recovery of Rs 21,10,000/ included cattle, wire and motor vehicles.

In ATM fraud cases, out of stolen property valued at Rs 15, 56,500/- Rs13, 83,500, was recovered.

In burglary cases, stolen property worth Rs 10,41,851/-, including gold and silver ornaments was recovered out of total Rs 10,61,851.