Police recovers 22 stolen mobile phones, gold

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 24: In a significant breakthrough, Reasi Police has busted an organised mobile phone theft racket operating in the holy town of Katra and recovered 22 stolen mobile phones along with one broken gold Mangalsutra, collectively valued at approximately Rs 6 lakh.

An official said on July 13, 2026 Police Station Katra received a written complaint from Sapna Rani, daughter of Prem Kumar, resident Bhagwan Nagar, Ludhiana, reporting the theft of her iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A23 near Darshani Gate, Katra. Acting promptly, FIR No. 237/2026 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation was taken up.

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During the course of investigation, several suspects were rounded up for questioning. On July 19, one suspect, Kewal Kumar, son of Diwan Chand, was arrested. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the instant case and disclosed that he, along with his accomplices Kramat Ali, son of Sakhi Mohammad from Bhagta, Katra and Ajay Singh, son of Shankar Singh from Chamba, Katra, had been stealing mobile phones from pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Investigation further revealed that both accomplices had already been arrested in another mobile phone theft case and are presently lodged in Sub Jail Reasi in connection with FIR No. 201/2026 under Section 303(2) BNS.

During interrogation, accused Kewal Kumar further disclosed that he used to sell the stolen mobile phones to procure narcotic drugs. He also admitted to having stolen around 25 mobile phones from different pilgrims, out of which five mobile phones had been sold to Vinay Kumar. Acting on his disclosure, Police recovered 17 stolen mobile phones along with one broken Mangalsutra from his residence.

Subsequently, on July 22, another accused, Vinay Kumar, son of Kunj Lal from Bhagta, Katra, was arrested. Based on his disclosure, five more stolen mobile phones were recovered from his house.

With these recoveries, Police Station Katra has recovered a total of 22 stolen mobile phones (17 from Kewal Kumar and 5 from Vinay Kumar) along with one broken Mangalsutra, all valued at approximately Rs 6 lakh. More recoveries are expected as investigation is still going on.