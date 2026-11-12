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Home / State / Police recovers 11 lost mobile phones in Bandipora

Police recovers 11 lost mobile phones in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Police today recovered 11 lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1.87 lakh and handed them over to their rightful owners after verification in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. A police spokesperson said the recovery was made...

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Daily Excelsior
04:47 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Police today recovered 11 lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1.87 lakh and handed them over to their rightful owners after verification in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A police spokesperson said the recovery was made through technological interventions used by the district police to trace lost or stolen mobile phones, providing relief to the affected owners. "The recovered handsets were handed over to their respective owners after completion of the necessary verification and formalities," the spokesperson said.

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