Police recover 200 missing mobile phones worth Rs 70L in 3 months in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed they have recovered 200 missing and stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 70 lakh during the last three months in Jammu South Zone under its special initiative, Operation Re-Connect.

A police official said the recovered phones were handed over to their rightful owners after completion of all legal formalities.

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He said the recoveries were made by a dedicated technical team working from the office of the Superintendent of Police, South Jammu.

As part of the initiative, a QR code-based reporting system has been introduced at all police stations in South Zone, allowing people to easily report missing mobile phones. The system has helped speed up the tracing and recovery process.

The police official said the operation was led by Selection Grade Constable Rishi Abrol, whose technical expertise, detailed analysis and coordination with police teams in other States played a key role in tracing the missing devices.