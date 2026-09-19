Police Raid Jewellery Shop In Poonch, Recover Five AK-47 Rounds, Pakistani Currency

Poonch, Sep 19: A police party from Police Station Poonch, accompanied by a Forensic Science Laboratory team and a Naib Tehsildar, conducted a search of a jewellery shop at Main Market Poonch and recovered five AK-47 rounds, Pakistani currency and other material, police said.

The search was conducted at the jewellery shop of Davinder Singh, son of Narinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Khorinar, Poonch.

Police said the search resulted in the recovery of five AK-47 rounds, Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 105, 30 Pakistani posters and two Pakistani flags.

Advertisement

A case in this regard has been registered under the relevant sections of law. (KNT)