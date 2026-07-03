Police Personnel Carry Luggage, Help Elderly Devotees and Provide Water Along Yatra Route During SANJY-2026

Anantnag, Jul 3: Amid incessant rainfall during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, Anantnag Police continued its humanitarian efforts by extending assistance to pilgrims along the Yatra route, helping elderly devotees and those in need despite adverse weather conditions.

Police personnel were seen carrying pilgrims' luggage, offering drinking water and even shouldering elderly devotees to facilitate their journey towards the Holy Cave Shrine.

The initiative reflects the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure not only robust security but also compassionate public service during the annual pilgrimage.

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Pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police personnel for their timely assistance and humanitarian approach. Many devotees said the support extended by the police, particularly during heavy rainfall, made their journey safer and more comfortable.

"We are thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for helping us during the difficult weather. Their support in carrying luggage and assisting elderly pilgrims shows their dedication and humanity," a pilgrim said.

Another devotee said, "The police personnel treated us like family members. Their service has made this spiritual journey much easier, and we sincerely appreciate their efforts."

The humanitarian gesture by Anantnag Police has been widely appreciated by pilgrims, who praised the personnel for their dedication, compassion and service beyond security despite the challenging weather conditions. (JKNS)