Police officer killed, 3 others abducted  in terror attack in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 9: A police officer was killed and three others were abducted after terrorists launched an attack on a checkpost in northwest Pakistan on Monday, an official said.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Salahuddin Kundi, the incident took place at a checkpost on the Shah Almas Pir Hill in the Hangu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has carried out recurring attacks in the province since its ceasefire deal with the federal government ended in November 2022.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and engaged the attackers in an intense exchange of fire.

Constable Feroz Ali was killed during the exchange of fire, DPO Kundi said.

The attackers had taken the three abducted policemen towards Khanano Kota, a nearby area, he said, adding that a search operation to recover these personnel is underway.Â (PTI)