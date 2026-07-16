Police intensify crackdown on illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Police today intensified their crackdown on illegal mining in Pulwama and Baramulla, seizing boats, dredgers, vehicles and mining equipment.

An FIR was also registered, while unauthorized access ramps used for illegal mineral extraction were demolished during the coordinated enforcement operations.

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In Pulwama, a joint team of Police and the Geology & Mining Department intercepted a tipper carrying illegally extracted sand at Wanpora after the driver failed to produce valid authorization.

The vehicle was seized, handed over to the department and challaned.

In a separate operation at Yader, Litter, another dumper allegedly involved in illegal soil extraction was seized and challaned.

Police also demolished unauthorized access ramps along the banks of the River Jhelum at Lelhar to prevent illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Additionally, Police Station Kakapora registered FIR No. 56/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against two tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining. Investigation is underway.

In Baramulla, police, along with the Flood Control Department, launched a major enforcement drive along the Jetty-Jhuhama-Chakloo stretch of the River Jhelum targeting illegal sand extraction.

During the operation, officials seized 10 boats, four water pumps, two dredgers and one boat pusher allegedly used for unlawful mining activities. Legal proceedings have been initiated.