Police intensifies security measures ahead of Amarnath Yatra, conducts multiple CASOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: As part of heightened security arrangements ahead of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026 and to maintain peace and public confidence, Jammu Police conducted a series of Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) across various sensitive areas of the district.

In RS Pura, a joint operation was carried out by Police Station RS Pura, personnel of 165 Battalion BSF, and CISF 262 Battalion. The searches covered identified hotspots in Chakroi, including residences of persons with criminal antecedents, houses in Joura Farm village, an abandoned structure, and adjoining ditch areas. Similar operations were also conducted in Baspur Bangla. All searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures and in the presence of family members and occupants. No suspicious persons, contraband, or incriminating material were recovered during the operation.

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Meanwhile, Jammu Police also conducted a CASO in the jurisdiction of Police Station Khour with the participation of personnel from all Border Police Posts and Police Posts under its command. The operation focused on strengthening the security grid, maintaining surveillance in sensitive areas, and deterring anti-social and anti-national elements. Intensive patrolling and searches were conducted at vulnerable and strategic locations, with no suspicious activity reported.

In another major security exercise, Jammu Police, in coordination with 222 Battalion CRPF, carried out a CASO in Katal Batal, Tahra, and Railway Station Bajalta areas under Police Station Nagrota. The operation covered stretches along the National Highway and the designated Amarnath Yatra route. Security forces conducted area domination exercises and searches at vulnerable locations while also interacting with local residents and urging them to remain vigilant and cooperate in maintaining security during the pilgrimage season.

All three operations concluded peacefully, with no recovery of objectionable material or reports of any untoward incident. Police said the exercises were aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, strengthening security arrangements, and ensuring a safe environment for pilgrims and the general public.