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Home / State / Police intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

Police intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent KULGAM, Oct 26: Police here today seized many dumpers, tippers and tractors involved in alleged illegal extraction and transportation of minerals across various areas of the district. During raids and Naka checking at multiple locations, several vehicles were...

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Daily Excelsior
04:44 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Oct 26: Police here today seized many dumpers, tippers and tractors involved in alleged illegal extraction and transportation of minerals across various areas of the district.

During raids and Naka checking at multiple locations, several vehicles were intercepted for transporting mining material without any valid royalty documents. In this connection, multiple FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of law and investigations have been initiated.

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Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to protect the district's natural resources and taking strict legal action against those involved in illegal mining.

The general public was urged to cooperate with the Police and share information regarding illegal mining activities.

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