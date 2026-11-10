Police inspects SIM vendors, scrap dealers, pesticide shops in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Police today conducted inspection and verification drives at SIM card vendor establishments, scrap dealer shops and pesticide outlets across Baramulla district to check regulatory compliance and prevent unlawful activities.

A police spokesperson said Police Stations Kreeri and Kunzer inspected SIM card vendor establishments and scrutinised records related to SIM card issuance, customer identification and verification.

Advertisement

The vendors were directed to maintain accurate and updated records and strictly follow prescribed verification procedures, the spokesperson said.

Police Station Pattan inspected scrap dealer establishments, where officials verified identity documents, licences, purchase and sale records and sources of scrap material. "The dealers were sensitised about maintaining proper documentation and exercising due diligence while purchasing scrap, particularly to prevent the acquisition or disposal of stolen or suspicious property," the spokesperson said.

Police Post Palhallan also inspected SIM card vendors and pesticide shops, scrutinising relevant documents and records.

Additionally, 11 notices were served to shopkeepers, directing them to install CCTV cameras at their establishments to strengthen surveillance and help prevent crime, the spokesperson said.

Police inspected mobile phone repair shops, SIM card vendors and medical stores in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo in Sopore area.

The police spokesperson said during the inspections, police verified records and checked procedures followed by SIM card vendors for issuing connections.