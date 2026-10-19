Jammu, Oct 19: Police conducted searches and inspections at shops dealing in fertilisers, seeds and explosive materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district ahead of Dussehra and other festivals to ensure compliance with legal provisions, officials said on Monday.

The exercise was aimed at averting potential security threats in the mountainous district, they said.

During the inspections, police checked stocks, licences and relevant records to prevent the illegal sale, misuse and diversion of regulated materials.

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The exercise is part of preventive measures to maintain peace, public safety and law and order during the festive season, officials said.

Police advised shopkeepers and dealers to comply with applicable laws and cooperate with the authorities. The public was also urged to report suspicious activities or the illegal sale of regulated materials to the nearest police station or dial 112, they said.

Ramban Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful festive season through proactive policing and effective enforcement of the law. (Agencies)