Police initiates probe into Kuwait visa scam

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 4: The police has initiated an investigation into the alleged Kuwait visa scam in district Rajouri.

The action was initiated after three youth called on SSP Rajouri here today and filed a complaint against two persons namely- Maqbool Hussain and Qadir Hussain, both relatives (Uncle and Nephew) from Rajouri, alleging that they had assured to manage work visa for Kuwait about one and half years ago. Since then they were just buying time and no one was provided visa till date. They alleged that these two had duped about 26 youth from Rajouri area and have collcted money ranging from Rs 1.50 to 2 lakhs per candidate for managing and processing their visa application and other papers.

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They alleged that earlier also, they had lodged compliant with Police Station Rajouri where these two accused had assured to return the money but they have not paid back their money. They demanded that an FIR be lodged in this case, both the accused be arrested and their money be get restored.

SSP Rajouri directed SHO Rajouri hold detailed investigation and take appropriate action.