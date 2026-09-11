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Home / Latest News / Police In Kulgam Arrests Absconder Evading Arrest For Five Years

Police In Kulgam Arrests Absconder Evading Arrest For Five Years

Srinagar, Sep 11: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday arrested an absconder who had been evading arrest for five years. Police said Mohammad Ishaq Sheikh of Okey, Kulgam, was wanted in Case FIR No.152/2021 U/S 8/15, 29...

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Daily Excelsior
03:06 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sep 11: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday arrested an absconder who had been evading arrest for five years.

Police said Mohammad Ishaq Sheikh of Okey, Kulgam, was wanted in Case FIR No.152/2021 U/S 8/15, 29 NDPS act of Police Station Kulgam.

Police said the absconder was arrested following specific information.

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"Acting on specific information, a police team from Police Station Kulgam, after strenuous efforts apprehended the said absconder at Kulgam and after completing all legal formalities, the accused was produced before the sessions court Kulgam, wherefrom he has been sent to Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu," they said.

Police said it is committed to bringing all absconders and offenders to justice and ensuring that no one evades the law.

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