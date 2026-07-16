Police In Baramulla Issue SOPs For Media Access During Official Events And Security Deployments

SRINAGAR, July 16: Police in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate media access during VVIP and VIP visits, official functions, religious gatherings, public events and other occasions involving police deployment, saying the guidelines are aimed at ensuring robust security arrangements while facilitating smooth and orderly media coverage.

As per the SOP, only media persons possessing valid identity cards issued by the District Information Officer (DIO), Baramulla, shall be allowed entry into designated venues, media enclosures, and other restricted areas.

Police personnel deployed at access control points have been directed to verify the identity cards of all media representatives before allowing access. No person claiming to represent print, electronic, digital, or social media shall be permitted entry without a valid DIO-issued identity card.

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All supervisory officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of these instructions.

Police said the SOP comes into effect with immediate effect and aims to strengthen security arrangements while ensuring smooth, orderly, and hassle-free media coverage of official events and security deployments.