Chandigarh, Nov 16: The body of a police head constable with a head injury was found near Maankaur Bypass in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Head Constable Vinod Kumar (42), the police officials said.

According to the head constable's family, Kumar called his brother on Sunday night to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from his duty.

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The victim's brother said he tried contacting Kumar after reaching the bus stand, but there was no response.

Kumar's family members subsequently searched for him in buses, but in vain. After more than an hour, the family found his body near the bypass area.

Police said a murder case has been registered in the matter.

Kumar's body bore injury marks on the head, a police official said.

While Kumar's family suspects that he was shot, police said the cause of death will be established after a post-mortem examination. (Agencies)