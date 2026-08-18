Police foils BJP’s Secretariat gherao, party holds massive protest against NC Govt

Omar asked to deliver or quit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Police today foiled the protesting Bharatiya Janata Party activists march to gherao Civil Secretariat here on Monday against the failure of Omar Abdullah led NC Government in fulfilling its poll promises and betraying the mandate of the people.

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The hundreds of BJP leaders and party activists drawn from different parts of Jammu with placards and banners in their hand shouting slogans against the Omar Abdullah Government assembled at different locations including Maheshpora Chowk, Press Club and Panjtirthi Chowk earlier wherefrom they marched towards the Indira Chowk in their bid to gherao Civil Secretariat. However police foiled their bid and the protesters held a peaceful massive demonstration at Indira Chowk.

The protestors while slamming the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) Government accused it of betraying the mandate of the people and pushing the UT into a phase of administrative paralysis. They warned it either deliver or quit.

BJP activists raised slogans against the NC Government, burned its effigies at all three locations.

Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leaders issued a stern warning to the NC Government to end its politics of excuses and start fulfilling its commitments to the people. The protest concluded peacefully after the address by senior party functionaries. Click here to watch video

Protest was led by BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, along with Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana, former Dy CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, MLAs Dr. Narinder Singh, Chander Prakash Ganga, Surjit Singh Salathia, Sham Lal Sharma, Ch Vikram Randhawa, Arvind Gupta, Yudhvir Sethi, Shakti Raj Parihar, Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, RS Pathania, Th Randhir Singh, Mohan Lal Bhagat, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj, Rajiv Bhagat, Shagun Parihar, Devyani Rana, and other elected representatives and former elected representatives, who also addressed the gatherings at different places.

J&K BJP vice-president, Bharat Bhushan, Priya Sethi, Rekha Mahajan, Rajiv Charak, Rashpaul Verma, general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, and Gopal Mahajan, Reema Padha, Arun Sharma, Sunil Sethi, Parbhat Singh Jamwal, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Dr. Makson Tickoo, Ved Sharma, Arun Parbhat, Brahmjyot Satti, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, Dharminder Kumar, Adv Neha Mahajan, Rakesh Pant, and other senior leaders of the party were present.

Sat Sharma, addressing party activists, said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir voted with hope, but the NC Government has responded with deception, inefficiency and blame politics. He said the Government has failed to fulfil even its own election promises and has instead devoted its energy to making excuses while governance has collapsed. He asserted that roads, power supply, drinking water, employment, development works and public services have all suffered due to the Government's complete lack of seriousness. He said the BJP will continue to become the voice of every neglected citizen and will intensify its democratic agitation until the Government starts delivering justice and development.

Sunil Sharma said the NC Government has become synonymous with broken promises and administrative failure. He said that instead of solving people's problems, the Government is busy creating political narratives to hide its own incompetence. He said every section of society, including youth, sports persons, farmers, employees, traders and common citizens, feels betrayed because none of the major commitments made before the elections have been honoured. He warned that if the Government continues to ignore public sentiment, it will face an even stronger democratic movement across the UT.

Jugal Kishore Sharma asserted that BJP will continue to expose every failure of the present dispensation and will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people in their struggle for justice, development and equal opportunities.

Ghulam Ali Khatana said governance cannot run on speeches and blame games and urged the Omar Abdullah Government to stop misleading the public and start working sincerely for development and good governance.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said the NC Government has disappointed every region and every section of society by failing to provide effective governance.