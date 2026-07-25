Police files chargesheet in 2024 Sarwal Police Post attack case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed the chargesheet in a case involving an attack on police personnel, damage to Government property, and the alleged rescue of an accused from the custody of Police Post Sarwal in the year 2024.

A police official said the chargesheet was presented in case FIR number 57/2024 against Veenu Khanna, Pardeep Khanna, Rajeshwar Khanna, Aditya Khanna, Parth Khanna, Pranav Khanna, and Rajnish Kumar for their alleged involvement in causing damage to police Post Sarwal's main gate, attacking and abusing the police personnel, and facilitating the escape of an accused from the custody on May 4, 2024.

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He said the investigation in the case relied on CCTV footage, witness statements, site inspection, medical examination reports of the injured police personnel and other documentary evidence.

Based on the investigation, a chargesheet has been presented against all the accused before the competent court under sections 447-A, 353, 332, 225, 147 and 149 of the IPC, along with section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for judicial determination, the police official said.

According to him, all the seven accused are out on bail as per the orders of the competent court.