Police “Favouring” Omar Govt Misbehaved, Lathicharged BJP Workers: LoP
Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma alleged that J&K Police acting in “Favour” of Omar Abdullah government misbehaved, and lathicharged BJP workers while they were marching towards Civil secretariat in Srinagar. ...
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Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma alleged that J&K Police acting in “Favour” of Omar Abdullah government misbehaved, and lathicharged BJP workers while they were marching towards Civil secretariat in Srinagar.
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