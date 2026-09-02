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Home / Videos / Police “Favouring” Omar Govt Misbehaved, Lathicharged BJP Workers: LoP

Police “Favouring” Omar Govt Misbehaved, Lathicharged BJP Workers: LoP

    Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma alleged that J&K Police acting in “Favour” of Omar Abdullah government misbehaved, and lathicharged BJP workers while they were marching towards Civil secretariat in Srinagar. ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:44 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma alleged that J&K Police acting in “Favour” of Omar Abdullah government misbehaved, and lathicharged BJP workers while they were marching towards Civil secretariat in Srinagar.

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