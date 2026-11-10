Police directs for removal of opaque black coverings from autos

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 9: Srinagar Traffic Police today directed auto-rickshaw operators to remove opaque black coverings from their vehicles, citing concerns that concealed interiors could be misused for drug transportation, narcotics-related activities and other criminal operations.

The move, as per the police, is aimed at strengthening security surveillance and preventing the possible use of public transport vehicles for unlawful activities by ensuring visibility inside auto-rickshaws.

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SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Bisma Qazi, said opaque black coverings obstruct visibility and make it difficult for authorities to monitor activities taking place inside the vehicles.

"We don't know what is happening inside," Qazi said, underlining the need to maintain visibility in public transport vehicles in the interest of passenger safety and security.

In a handout issued here, Traffic Police said concealed spaces created by opaque coverings could potentially be exploited for transporting and consuming narcotic substances and carrying out other unlawful activities.

Restricted visibility also makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify suspicious movements, monitor possible illegal transactions and respond to security concerns, the police said.

Under the directive, auto-rickshaw operators have been asked to remove black or opaque coverings and replace them with transparent plastic sheets.