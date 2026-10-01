Jammu, Oct 1: Police detained a habitual criminal under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the detenue, identified as Shivaji Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, a resident of Raipur Domana in Jammu, is currently residing in Katra. Acting on the order issued by the District Magistrate, Reasi, police subsequently lodged him in District Jail Udhampur.

According to police, Singh has been repeatedly involved in criminal activities, and six cases have been registered against him at different police stations.

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Despite earlier arrests in multiple cases, he allegedly continued to engage in activities prejudicial to public peace and order, they said.

Based on the inputs, Reasi Police prepared a dossier detailing his criminal antecedents and activities, following which the competent authority issued the PSA detention order.