Police destroy cannabis in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Police today destroyed wild cannabis (bhang) at multiple locations in north Kashmir as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

A Police spokesperson said police conducted a wild cannabis destruction drive along the roadside at Village Noorkhah in Baramulla, where naturally grown cannabis plants were identified and destroyed on the spot to prevent their misuse and curb the spread of narcotic substances.

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In a separate operation in Sopore, joint teams of Police, Revenue and Excise departments destroyed wild cannabis at Rohama to eliminate potential sources of narcotics, the spokesperson said.