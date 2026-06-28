Police destroy cannabis

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: Police today destroyed wild cannabis plants at multiple locations in Shopian and Sopore as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan aimed at curbing the drug menace.

In Shopian, police, assisted by local residents, conducted a special anti-narcotics drive in areas falling under Police Station Imamsahib. Officials said police teams surveyed various locations where wild cannabis was found growing naturally along roadsides, footpaths, agricultural land boundaries, irrigation channels and other unattended areas.

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The plants were uprooted and destroyed on the spot.

In Sopore, police, along with officials of the Revenue and Excise departments, carried out similar drives at multiple locations and destroyed wild cannabis.