Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 13: Continuing its crackdown on the drug network under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Police today demolished an illegal structure raised on State land by a notorious drug peddler and attached another drug accused's property worth Rs 43.62 lakh in two separate actions in Samba district.

Officials said a residential kacha kulla, illegally constructed on the State land at Badheri Nanke Chak by one Abdul Habib alias Bheem, a resident of Ladana in Udhampur, presently residing at Badheri Nanke Chak, was demolished by the police in coordination with District Administration Samba.

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They said Abdul Habib is currently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal under the PIT-NDPS Act due to his involvement in multiple cases under the NDPS Act registered at Samba Police Station and Nurpur Police Station in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in another action, police attached the assets of notorious drug peddler Farman Ali alias DC of Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur, under sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The attached property includes a pucca residential house valued at Rs 16.62 lakh and 38 cattle worth around Rs 27 lakh, taking the total value of the attached assets to approximately Rs 43.62 lakh.

Officials said the property was identified during investigation as illegally acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

Farman Ali, who has also been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act, is presently lodged in District Jail Jammu.

Police said both actions are part of its sustained campaign to dismantle the financial network of drug traffickers by targeting illegally acquired assets and encroachments, while locals appreciated the drive against drug peddlers.